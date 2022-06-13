Local

IMPD: One person hurt after fight, shooting in Broad Ripple

Crime scene tape at the scene of a fight and shooting outside a hookah lounge in Broad Ripple on June 13, 2022. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was taken to the hospital after shots were fired during a fight Monday morning in Broad Ripple, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Just before 2 a.m., IMPD officers were called to a disturbance outside LAVA Lounge, near the intersection of Guilford and Broad Ripple Avenues.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, officers found an injured man who had been involved in a car crash.

The man was taken to the hospital and police are still working to determine how he was injured, according to IMPD Captain Mike Leepper.

“We don’t know at this point in time if he was trying to get away from the gunfire or was actively involved in the incident, but he sustained an injury that potentially could have been as a result of the gunfire or as a result of the accident,” Leepper said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.