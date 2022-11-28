Local

IMPD: Man injured in overnight shooting at vacant home

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Monday after a man was hurt in a shooting at a vacant home on the city’s east side.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man shot at in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue. That’s a residential area just off of New York Street between Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.

Vacant homes like the one on Euclid Avenue can attract crime and squatters, says IMPD Maj. Mike Leepper.

“Vacant homes tend to lure in things that they shouldn’t, like people squatting in them, or drug activity, or whatever it is. So, a lot of times, neighbors that have to live in the neighborhood or neighbors that live in the neighborhood where there’s vacant homes, they’re usually abreast of what goes on there when they see people that are going into them. They call quite often and our officers respond to those locations.”

IMPD says the man was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any details about a possible suspect.

