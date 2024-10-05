IMPD partners with faith leaders for community unity initiative

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A national initiative happening Saturday and Sunday will see faith-based leaders and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department joining forces in an effort to build trust between law enforcement and the community.

IMPD is partnering with local organizations for “Faith and Blue Weekend,” hoping to build bridges and reduce bias in the community.

Two of the events on the board for Saturday are a car seat safety clinic and a family resource fair.

The car seat safety clinic will be from 10 am to 2 p.m. at the Firefly Children and Family Alliance on North Temple Avenue, while the resource fair runs until 2 p.m. at Resurrection Community Church on East 38th Street.

The weekend kicked off with a Youth Town Hall at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Friday.

“It just makes it all so special when we can include the young people. We’ve been across the years investing in our young people and of course working together works,” Ronald Covington, pastor at Friendship Missionary Baptist, said. “It builds confidence and it builds trust, and for so long our young people have really needed what’s going to be happening these three days to build that trust and have that sense of community and have that conversation.”

At 10 a.m. Sunday, IMPD’s command staff will visit six churches – one in each of their districts – to continue promoting safer, stronger, and more unified communities.

The department hopes the activities this weekend can foster positive conversations and change across the city.

Here is the full list of churches and pastors IMPD will visit Sunday: