IMPD: Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Just before 8 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at South Kitley Avenue and East Washington Street, IMPD said in a statement.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead by medical staff, according to IMPD.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

The police investigation was ongoing.

Drivers and pedestrians were asked to take an alternate route and avoid the area.