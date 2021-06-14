Local

IMPD: Pedestrian dies when struck southwest of downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday when struck on a street crossing southeast of downtown, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent shortly before 5:35 p.m. Monday to a report of a person down at South Harding Street and West Raymond Avenue.

An IMPD public information officer said certified accident investigators are on the scene, but did not indicate traffic has been interrupted in the vicinity.

IMPD did not immediately provide information on what struck the bicyclist, or any information on a suspect.

WIBC reported a bicyclist, not a pedestrian, was hit and killed at the intersection. IMPD did not immediately confirm that information.