IMPD: Pedestrian hit on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police received reports about a person hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say it happened between College Avenue and Central Avenue on East 38th Street. They released a statement around 4:40 p.m.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.

Police say the public should avoid the area. This story will be updated.

