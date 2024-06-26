IMPD: 12-year-old girl hit by jeep while catching school bus on east side

12-year-old girl hit by jeep while catching school bus on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young girl was seriously injured when struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a pedistrian struck near North Kitley Avenue and East Washington Street around 7:20 a.m. That’s east of Irvington.

IMPD says a 12-year-old girl was located and taken to Riley Hospital for Children in serious but stable condition.

Authorities believe the 12-year-old was attempting to reach the intersection to catch her school bus when she was struck by a jeep traveling east on Washington Street.

IMPD informed News 8 at the scene that they detected the smell of alcohol on the female driver’s breath. The driver has been detained but not yet arrested.

All lanes between Kitley and Pasadena have been closed.