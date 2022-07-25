Local

IMPD: Person dies after hit by vehicle on city’s west side

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the city’s west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 5:40 a.m., police were called to an accident near Dancer’s Showclub on West Washington Street. That’s just north of the Indianapolis International Airport and west of I-465.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, who died of their injuries. Police tell News 8 that the vehicle involved in the accident drove away from the scene.

Multiple other crashes occurred as a result of the fatal accident, according to IMPD.

As of 7 a.m., Washington Street was closed from Bridgeport Road to South Girls School Road. The closure is expected to last for several hours.

Police are still looking into what happened and have not identified the victim or any possible suspects.

