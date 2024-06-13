IMPD: Person dies in crash on North Keystone Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died after a crash late Thursday afternoon on North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a personal-injury accident just after 5:35 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of North Keystone Avenue. That’s an area with homes and a church on the city’s east side.

An IMPD team devoted to fatal crashes will investigate.

No additional information was immediately available from IMPD.