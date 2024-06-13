Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD: Person dies in crash on North Keystone Avnue

(WISH File Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died after a crash late Thursday afternoon on North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a personal-injury accident just after 5:35 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of North Keystone Avenue. That’s an area with homes and a church on the city’s east side.

An IMPD team devoted to fatal crashes will investigate.

No additional information was immediately available from IMPD.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Purdue profs show how deepfakes...
I-Team 8 /
Westfield seeks approval for downtown...
Local News /
A look at the 2025...
Motorsports /
Indiana Roof Ballroom to receive...
Entertainment /
First 90-degree day in Indiana...
Weather Stories /
Man convicted for 2023 fatal...
Crime Watch 8 /
Man dies in ‘severe accident’...
Local News /
Oldest Indianapolis Fire Department station...
Local News /