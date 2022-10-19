Local

IMPD: Person found dead inside burned vehicle on city’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators do not suspect foul play after a person was found dead Wednesday morning inside a burned vehicle on the city’s southeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tells News 8.

Just after 4:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot outside the Kroger Marketplace located at 5330 E. Thompson Rd.

“A person was located inside the vehicle,” IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook said in a statement to News 8.

Cook indicated that the person appeared to be living inside the car.

An investigation into the person’s death was underway. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine how and why the person died.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.