Local

IMPD: Person of interest in custody after Monday night shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have a person of interest in custody after a Monday night shooting on the city’s near-east side.

At around 9 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2700 block of North Olney Street. That’s a residential area near 25th Street and Sherman Avenue.

Officers found a man shot and critically wounded, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

One “person of interest” was taken into custody, IMPD says.

Police at the scene told News 8 they believe the man and the person in custody knew one another.

IMPD was still investigating and did not call the person in custody a suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.