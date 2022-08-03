Local

IMPD: Person shot, killed near Cumberland

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was shot and killed Wednesday morning on the city’s far east side near Cumberland, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 4:20 a.m., police were called to the 11000 block of Tapp Drive. That’s a residential area just north of U.S. 40 and east of North Cumberland Road near the Marion County/Hancock County line.

Officers arrived and found a male outside a home who had been shot. He died at the scene. Detectives do not know if the victim is a teenager or an adult and are working to identify him, IMPD says.

Police have one person in custody who they believe is responsible for the shooting, according to IMPD. That person is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Andrew McKalips by email or by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.