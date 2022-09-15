Local

IMPD: Possible meth lab at scene of east-side standoff prompts State Police investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple suspects were detained Thursday morning after a police standoff in the area of 34th Street and Arlington Avenue, according to a tweet from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says the standoff was the result of a situation that began Tuesday evening when officers found a man shot at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue.

Detectives got a search warrant to take evidence from a building in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. That’s where Mass Ave. intersects with Arlington Avenue and 34th Street.

When police went to serve the warrant overnight, someone fired shots at officers. Multiple people barricaded themselves inside the building, leading to a standoff with police.

IMPD said just before 6 a.m. that one person walked out of the building and was taken into custody. At around 6:30 a.m., IMPD tweeted that several other people were detained and “nobody else is believed to be inside.”

Investigators believe irritants in the building could indicate the presence of a meth lab, IMPD said on Twitter, and the department called Indiana State Police to the scene for further investigation.

The area surrounding 34th Street and Arlington Avenue was closed to traffic during the standoff. As of 8:30 a.m., all roads had reopened with the exception of North Arlington Avenue.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated when more information is available.