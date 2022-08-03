Local

IMPD receives 1,300+ communication boards to help people with autism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will show off new tools aimed at helping officers to communicate better with people with autism.

IMPD is getting more than 1,300 emergency communication boards. The boards serve a dual purpose. It will serve the officers, and someone struggling with a speech so they can communicate with one another.

The department plans to distribute 1,375 communications boards to be placed in the vehicles of IMPD patrol officers. The boards are folded pamphlets with pictures, a keyboard with words, a pain chart, and other images to show the person that they can point to the officer, or the officer can point out what they’re trying to ask the person in an emergency.

Officers will also receive a video on how to use the communication board. Speedway, Indiana, Police Department Lt. Robert Dine told News 8 that officers have the option to use the new technique to reduce stress or frustration in attempting to communicate with both parties.

“It provides us with another additional tool to communicate with someone who is autistic or is non-verbal. It gives us another tool in hopes of calming down and destressing the situations. Not only for the individuals involved, but for the officers trying to gain information with some individuals who are going through some stressful times. It can be difficult for all people involved,” Dine said.

The Autism Society of Indiana purchased the boards for IMPD through a grant provided by the “Autism Society of America” and “Today’s Champions.” So far, the organization has handed out 6,000 communications boards to police agencies across central Indiana.

The goal is to provide boards for every law enforcement and first responder agency in the state.