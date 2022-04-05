Local

IMPD receives donation of 100 new portable defibrillators

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has 100 new tools to help save lives.

The department on Tuesday received a donation of 100 automatic external defibrillators, which are portable devices used to revive someone experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

The AEDs were a donation from an organization called Bolt for the Heart, whose focus is to save many lives as possible by putting the defibrillators in police patrol cars.

IMPD says the donated AEDs will go into police vehicles in the department’s North District.