IMPD remembers officer killed in motorcycle accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department died Tuesday after an off-duty motorcycle accident.

Officer Justin Keehn died after the accident in Morgan County on Tuesday afternoon, according to IMPD.

“Justin will be remembered as a loving husband and father and a dedicated public servant,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. “He joined IMPD in 2015 and quickly became a rising star of North District, where he always seemed to be at the right place at the right time. Justin was known for being a proactive officer who cared for those he served and those he worked with, and who demonstrated a commitment to our community. We are grateful for his service. May he rest in peace.”

Details surrounding the circumstances of the accident, including where it happened, if others were involved, and if anyone else was hurt — were not immediately available on Tuesday evening.

News 8 has reached out to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for more information.