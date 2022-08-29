Local

IMPD responds to fatal stabbing, 4 shootings overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police responded to an overnight wave of violence that killed one person and left four others injured.

Man dies in stabbing

Just after one a.m. Monday, officers found a man stabbed to death at a home in the 2900 block of Brill Road, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. That’s a residential area near Troy and Madison Avenues on the city’s south side.

Investigators believe a fight in the backyard of the home led to the stabbing. Police at the scene tell News 8 they detained several people but are unsure of their involvement.

IMPD says they have no suspects and no one is in custody.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Three people critical after four overnight shootings

At around 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers were called to a shooting at Ritter Avenue and 23rd Street on the city’s near-east side.

IMPD says one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to a shooting outside a gas station in the 2400 block of West Washington Street. That’s on the city’s near-west side, about one-and-a-half miles west of the Indianapolis Zoo.

IMPD says the person shot was awake and breathing when taken to a hospital.

Two people were critically wounded in separate Sunday night shootings, according to police.

Just before midnight Sunday, IMPD officers found one person shot near a strip mall in the 7100 block of Michigan Road on the city’s near-west side.

At around 9:30 p.m., police found a woman who had been shot at an apartment on College Avenue and 15th Street, just north of downtown Indianapolis near the Frank & Judy O’Bannon Soccer Park.

Police have not said what led to any of the shootings and have not identified any possible suspects.

