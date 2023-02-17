Local

IMPD responds to self-inflicted shooting involving 3-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police responded to a self-inflicted shooting involving a 3-year-old Friday morning on the city’s south side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Department officers say it happened in the 1600 block of Blankenship Drive. That’s in a residential area near West Southport Road.

Police say they received reports of a walk-in person shot at Eskenazi Hospital Friday morning. Police confirmed the person is a 3-year-old around 11 a.m.

IMPD says the shooting was self-inflicted. News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.