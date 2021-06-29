Local

2 critically injured in southwest side crash

Photo of southwest side crash on June 29, 2021. (WISH Photo/Andrew Garrison)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crash on the southwest side Tuesday morning left two people in critical condition.

The crash involved one car and a semi, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Minnesota Street and Stout Field East Drive.

IMPD said a passenger car, with two people, was headed east on West Minnesota when it attempted to pass a semi. However, the car lost control near the railroad tracks, hitting the semi, which caused the car to flip.

Both people in the car were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the semi was also transported to the hospital but a condition was not provided.