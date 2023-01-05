Local

IMPD: Rideshare driver shot on city’s northeast side, woman arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting of a rideshare driver.

The incident took place Wednesday night. News 8 obtained video of the moment the victim was treated by medics.

“I have friends that are Uber drivers, Uber Eats drivers, and Door Dash drivers, so now that I think about it it’s kind of a scary situation,” Tay Morton, an Indianapolis resident, said.

In the security footage from a business on North Keystone Avenue and 38th street, you can see a gray car suddenly stopping in the middle of the intersection.

Police say just moments later, first responders arrived to the scene to help the rideshare driver who had suffered gunshot wounds.

At around 9 p.m., police believed the shooting initially occurred in the 3000 block of Winthrop Avenue.

Some people say they heard about seven gunshots, but it’s not uncommon to hear gunshots in this neighborhood.

“Wherever you go it’s going to happen. It’s everywhere now,” Victor Sawyer, an Indianapolis resident, said.

Investigators say after talking to witnesses, police arrested Rakeasia Rodgers, 20, for her alleged involvement in the incident.

Officers say the driver was not the intended target but they would not share additional details.

Sawyer who didn’t want to go on camera says he was with his girlfriend inside his home when the shooting happened.

“Because it hit my house I really want to see what’s going on, but I can’t find a hole or nothing then we looked on citizens app and you can see where somebody had been shot and it was on keystone. I figured it had happened here,” Sawyer said.

“Shootings we hear here are normal and they’re not usually fatal,” Morton said. “Sometimes I hear them. It’s rare to hear them during the day. It’s mostly at night time.”

IMPD did not say if the suspect lived in the area.

“Whenever we have an unfortunate situation where an individual was shot our detectives continue to work extremely hard to hold those accountable and responsible and it’s so important for the community to continue to stand with our officers and provide us that information that we so need to hold those accountable and responsible,” William Young at IMPD Public Affairs, said.

According to Genae Cook, from IMPD Public Affairs, the name of the victim has not been released.