Local

IMPD: Man fatally shot on near northwest side

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a fatal shooting on West 27th Street on Feb. 11, 2023. (WISH Photo/Drew Schuller)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a shooting Saturday on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched at around 10 a.m. to a person down in the 1100 block of West 27th Street. That’s a residential area a few blocks east of Riverside Park near the intersection of 29th and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Streets.

Police arrived and found a man shot inside the residence. He was taken to Eskenazi Health but did not survive, officers at the scene tell News 8.

One person was in the home with the victim when officers arrived, according to IMPD. Investigators have not said who that person was or how they knew the victim.

The shooting was still under investigation. Police have not identified any possible suspects and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.