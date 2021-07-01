Local

IMPD: Search underway for missing 62-year-old man with dementia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 62-year-old Indianapolis man is missing and police are asking for help in the search.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Alejandro Espinoza was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on June 30 in the 4400 block of North Vinewood Avenue.

Espinoza is described as 5’4″ tall and weighing 180 pounds. He’s bald and has brown eyes, police said.

IMPD said Espinoza is wearing blue jeans and a blue-colored shirt.

Police said Espinoza, who suffers from dementia and does not speak English, walked away from his residence and it’s believed that he will be unable to find his way back home.

Anyone who finds Espinoza, should address his physical, mental and medical needs and call IMPD at 317-327-6160.