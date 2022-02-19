Local

IMPD searches for damaged van as part of fatal hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for a damaged van after a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning killed a man walking along a city street.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 6:15 a.m. Saturday to a report of a man found on East Troy Avenue at Beech Street. That’s a couple blocks east of Madison Avenue.

The man’s body was found at the south-side intersection.

Investigators believe the man was walking west on East Troy Avenue on the north side of the street about 3:26 a.m. Saturday when he was struck from behind by a gray Honda Odyssey van, believed to be a model year from 2014-2017.

A news release issued Saturday afternoon from IMPD said the van is likely to be missing the cover to the mirror outside the passenger side, and have damage to the front passenger side below the bumper, where silver molding may have been damaged. The van may also have a busted turn-signal lens.

After striking the man, the van continued west on East Troy Avenue toward Madison Avenue.

Authorities have not yet identified the man.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Jason Thalheimer at jason.thalheimer@indy.gov or 317-327-6549.