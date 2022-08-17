Local

IMPD searches for missing 32-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a missing man.

Charles Lewis, 32, was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of Bancaster Drive, police say. Investigators say he may have been at the Shell gas station in the 7100 block of Michigan Road.

Police say he was wearing a gray shirt with black on the shoulders, torn faded jeans, and white/red Fila shoes, police say.

IMPD says he’s 6 feet 2 inches tall and 200 pounds. They say he has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160.