Local

IMPD searches for missing 82-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for an 82-year-old missing man who was last seen on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say George Littrell was last seen around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 9000 block of Nautical Watch Drive. That’s in a residential area near a pond just south of East 116th Street and Olio Road. IMPD says he was wearing a brown or tan cap, a black jacket, and dark blue jeans.

Police say Littrell is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 185 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or call 911