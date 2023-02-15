Local

IMPD searches for missing 82-year-old man

(Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.) George Littrell
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for an 82-year-old missing man who was last seen on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say George Littrell was last seen around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 9000 block of Nautical Watch Drive. That’s in a residential area near a pond just south of East 116th Street and Olio Road. IMPD says he was wearing a brown or tan cap, a black jacket, and dark blue jeans.

Police say Littrell is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 185 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160 or call 911

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Rare video of 1986 dive in Titanic wreckage to be released

National /

Republicans OK plan tightening Indiana mail-in voting rules

Indiana News /

State police arrest 2 teenagers after Indy police chase

Local /

Chef Charles cooks up vegetarian chili

Life.Style.Live! Recipes /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.