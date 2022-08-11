Local

IMPD searches for new candidates for the academy

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for candidates to train at the academy.

Officers say they’re focused on filling the remaining 200 positions left to reach their hiring goal. Mayor Joe Hogsett says they not only want to hire the best of the best, but they want to keep them around.

“That includes plans to offer one of the highest pension bases in Indiana, incentivizing officers to stay on the department longer, but it will also include efforts that will enable law enforcement to focus on areas where they are needed the most, like reducing gun violence and violent crime in general,” Hogsett said.

Hogsett says those efforts are investing in mental health professionals and adopting new technologies. IMPD says they encourage everyone who meets the department’s requirements to apply.

