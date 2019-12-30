IMPD searching for 3 robbery suspects

Photo of suspects wanted for robbery by IMPD. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for three robbery suspects.

According to IMPD, on Dec. 6, just after 8 p.m., the three suspects entered the Great Wall Restaurant in the 3400 block of South Keystone Avenue. One of the three then displayed and pointed a handgun at employees and proceeded to demand money.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the three suspects fled the scene in a red vehicle.

The suspects are described as black males.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.