IMPD searching for 3 robbery suspects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for three robbery suspects.
According to IMPD, on Dec. 6, just after 8 p.m., the three suspects entered the Great Wall Restaurant in the 3400 block of South Keystone Avenue. One of the three then displayed and pointed a handgun at employees and proceeded to demand money.
After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the three suspects fled the scene in a red vehicle.
The suspects are described as black males.
Anyone with information on this case should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.