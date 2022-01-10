Local

IMPD searching for 51-year-old woman last seen Tuesday

Dawn Torrence was last seen on Jan. 4, 2022. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a 51-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday.

Dawn Torrence is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Torrence was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in downtown Indianapolis. She is in a wheelchair and not expected to be wearing clothing appropriate for the weather.

Torrence may also be in need of medical treatment.

Anyone with information about Torrence’s whereabouts is asked to call IMPD’s missing persons detectives at 317-327-6160.