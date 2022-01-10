Local

IMPD searching for 51-year-old woman last seen Tuesday

Dawn Torrence was last seen on Jan. 4, 2022. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a 51-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday.

Dawn Torrence is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Torrence was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in downtown Indianapolis. She is in a wheelchair and not expected to be wearing clothing appropriate for the weather.

Torrence may also be in need of medical treatment.

Anyone with information about Torrence’s whereabouts is asked to call IMPD’s missing persons detectives at 317-327-6160.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies

National /

Texas mother allegedly put son in trunk of car to avoid being exposed to Covid-19

National /

Local actor, Rob Gough, talks starring with Bruce Willis in ‘American Seige’

Life.Style.Live! /

Alabama, Georgia fans agree on one thing — it’s a bit chilly in Indy

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.