IMPD searching for missing 10-year-old boy last seen at west side apartment complex

Legend Taylor was declared missing by IMPD on Feb. 5, 2022. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Legend Taylor was last seen in the 5000 block of West 36th Street. That is the address for the Waterfront Terrace Apartments.

Taylor is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He was wearing a green coat and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s location is asked to call 911, contact the IMPD missing persons unit by calling 317-327-6160 or sending an email to missingpersonstips@Indy.gov, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.