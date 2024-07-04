IMPD finds missing 15-year-old girl

Indianapolis police are searching for 15-year-old Laila Brown, who was last seen Wednesday, July 2, and may need medical attention. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

Update: Around 2 p.m. Thursday IMPD said they found missing teenager, Laila Brown, and she is safe.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl who may be in extreme danger.

Laila Brown was last seen Wednesday in the 2000 block of North Berwick Avenue. That’s a residential area just east of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, north of the intersection of 16th Street and Tibbs Avenue.

Police described Brown as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black crop-top and a red scarf in her hair. IMPD believes she is in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.