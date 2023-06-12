IMPD searching for missing 2-year-old boy taken by mother

Indianapolis police say 2-year-old Nyeir Vance (left) was taken Sunday night by his noncustodial mother, 22-year-old Naje Jackson. (Provided photos/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 2-year-old boy and his noncustodial mother.

Nyeir Vance and 22-year-old Naje Jackson were last seen at around 9 p.m. Sunday near Colorado Avenue and 30th Street, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Jackson no longer has custody of Vance, according to IMPD.

Vance was described as 2 feet, 6 inches tall, and 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red basketball shirt, black sweatpants, and black and white shoes.

Jackson also has black hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a blue Chrysler 200, police say.

If you see Vance and Jackson, call 911.

If you have information on their whereabouts, please contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-32-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.