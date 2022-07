Local

IMPD searching for missing 2-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding 2-year-old Jailee Latson.

Jailee is described as 2 feet, 10 inches tall, 35 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday around 1:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Rural Street between Michigan and 10th streets, and was wearing a diaper and no shirt.

According to police it is undetermined if she walked away or if foul play was involved.

If found, please call 911.