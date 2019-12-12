IMPD searching for missing 21-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing 21-year-old.

According to IMPD, Michael Williams was last seen on Dec. 11, 2019 in the 3500 block of Guilford Avenue.

Police said Williams, who is autistic and possibly suicidal, was last seen wearing a gray puffy vest, a gray long-sleeved shirt, red pants and wears glasses. He also has a mustache and a short goatee.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact IMPD Missing Person at 317-327-6160.