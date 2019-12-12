IMPD searching for missing 21-year-old man

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of Michael Williams. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing 21-year-old.

According to IMPD, Michael Williams was last seen on Dec. 11, 2019 in the 3500 block of Guilford Avenue.

Police said Williams, who is autistic and possibly suicidal, was last seen wearing a gray puffy vest, a gray long-sleeved shirt, red pants and wears glasses. He also has a mustache and a short goatee.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact IMPD Missing Person at 317-327-6160.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: