IMPD searching for missing 24-year-old woman

Nakyla Williams was last seen on Nov. 8, 2021. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a missing 24-year-old woman.

Nakyla Williams was last seen in the 4800 block of North Kenmore Road on Nov. 8 getting into a white pickup truck. IMPD says her family is reporting this as “very unusual.”

Williams is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 175 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Williams is asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.