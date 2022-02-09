Local

IMPD searching for missing 33-year-old woman last seen Jan. 30

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 33-year-old woman who was last seen Jan. 30.

Paris Williamson is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

IMPD says a missing person’s report was filed Friday after Williamson’s employer contacted her family about her not coming to work.

Williamson is believed to be driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala with license plate 394NFV.

The vehicle was last seen Jan. 31 traveling southbound on Emerson Avenue near County Line Road.

Anyone with information about Williamson’s whereabouts should call 911, contact the IMPD missing persons unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.