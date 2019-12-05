IMPD searching for missing 34-year-old woman

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of Dawn Woolridge. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in the search for a 34-year-old woman.

According to IMPD, Dawn Woolridge was last seen on June 23, 2019.

Police describe Woolridge as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7″ tall and weighs 140 lbs.

Officers said Woolridge is homeless but is known to frequent the east side.

Anyone with information on Woolridge’s whereabouts should contact IMPD at 317-327-6160.

Her family has also set up a Facebook page to assist in the search.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: