IMPD searching for missing 44-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing woman.

According to IMPD, 44-year-old Lindsay Liosi was last seen on May 11, 2019 leaving her residence in the 30 block of South Audubon Road.

Liosi is described as a white female who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She may be in danger and in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact IMPD at 317-327-6160.