IMPD searching for missing 77-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

According to IMPD, 77-year-old Mickey Fowler was last seen on July 22, 2019.

Fowler is described as a black male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 142 pounds. He has gray hair and gray eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, he was headed to a restaurant in the area of East 38th Street and Emerson Avene and is said to be driving a red 2005 Buick Rainer SUV with license plate number D926ZM.

Fowler suffers from Alzheimer’s and COPD.

Anyone with information on Fowler’s whereabouts should contact IMPD at 317-327-6160.