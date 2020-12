IMPD: 84-year-old man found safe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A previously-missing 84-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Before noon, IMPD sent out a release asking for help finding Randolph Benberry, who had been missing since 5 p.m. Saturday.

However, just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, IMPD said that Benberry had been safely located.

No other information was provided on the situation.