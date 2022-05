Local

IMPD searching for missing man, possibly abducted

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for 30-year-old James Cowherd.

Cowherd is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 194 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen Friday near 4000 N. Whitfield St.

Investigators believe Cowherd was abducted around 10 p.m. from this area. They say he may be in danger.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.