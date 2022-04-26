Local

IMPD searching for missing teen who may be in danger, Silver Alert issued

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen who may be in danger.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for 17-year-old Alexia Forte. She was last seen Sunday at 4:30 a.m. near the 6400 block of E. 14th St. and may be driving a white 2008 Mazda6 with Indiana plate of 615BSA.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued.

(Provided Photo/IMPD)

She is 5’6″ and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

IMPD detectives believe Forte may be in danger.

If you know where she is, call 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.