IMPD searching for missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking your help to locate a woman not seen in two weeks.

IMPD is looking for 45-year-old Kishon Norwood.

Norwood was last seen on March 2. Police say she was leaving the 3200 block of Central Ave. to head to the intersection of 38th Street and College Avenue.

Norwood is 5’2″ and 130 pounds.

IMPD says Norwood suffers from multiple sclerosis and is in poor health.

If you know where Norwood is, please call 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.