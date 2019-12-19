IMPD searching for missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing woman.

IMPD is looking for 79-year-old Ellen Carr. She was last seen on Wednesday around 2 p.m.

Family members said she didn’t return home after going to a Walmart on E. 96th St.

Police says she’s 5’1″ and 140 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was driving a red 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt with Indiana plate number 391ALP.

If you know where she is, please call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.