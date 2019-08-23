IMPD searching for robbery suspect

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of suspect wanted for robbery. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a recent armed robbery.

According to IMPD, On Aug. 16, just after 4 a.m., the suspect forced his way into the McClure Oil in the 5300 block of Rockville Road.

He then proceeded, while using a gun, to demand the employee hand over money from the register.

The suspect is described as a black male who is approximately 6-feet tall with patchy facial hair and a black handgun. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing dark blue jeans, a black hoodie and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 31-262-8477.

