IMPD searching for robbery suspect

Photo of robbery suspect wanted by IMPD. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect and are asking for the public’s help with the case.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, just after 3:30 p.m., the white male suspect entered the Speedway gas station in the 4000 block of Madison Avenue, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

After obtaining an unspecified amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is said to be between 5’6″ and 5’8″ tall with blond balding hair. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing sunglasses, a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

