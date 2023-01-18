Local

IMPD searching for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting.

At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.

The woman was stable when taken to a hospital, according to IMPD.

A man and baby were inside the home at the time of the shooting but were not hurt, officers at the scene tell News 8.

Police say at least 20 shell casings were found at the scene.

The motive for the shooting was unclear and police have not shared the names of any possible suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD.

