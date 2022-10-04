Local

IMPD searching for suspects after woman shot, carjacked at gas station

An IMPD patrol car at the scene of a shooting and carjacking on Morris Street in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo from Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching Tuesday morning for two suspects they believe shot and carjacked a woman at a gas station.

Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot at a Sunoco gas station in the 2000 block of West Morris Street, near Belmont Avenue.

Investigators believe two men dressed in black shot the woman while she was getting gas and then stole her car.

The woman is stable at a hospital, according to police.

IMPD Maj. Mike Leepper says the department is sickened by the violence.

“So, we tend to see crime events occur at locations where we see people gather, whether it’s at a bar or at a gas station. We just ask, if you’re going to the gas station in the middle of the night, that you’re vigilant. That you’re watching, that you’re seeing who’s around you. If you see somebody that gives you the wrong feeling, that you think that they might be up to something that they’re not supposed to be doing, that you don’t go there.”

IMPD is now looking for the woman’s car, a silver Honda Accord with Indiana license plate TFC246.

Anyone who sees the car or suspects was asked to contact IMPD immediately.