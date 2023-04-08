Search
IMPD seeking assistance to find man missing for 2 weeks

Luis Rodriguez (Photo provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is still asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Luis Rodriguez.

He was last seen on Sunday, March 26, in the 1500 block of North Colorado Avenue.

Luis is described as 5’11, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be in need of medical attention.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160, missingpersonstips@Indy.Gov, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

