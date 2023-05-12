IMPD seeking assistance to find missing 71-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 71-year-old Rondal Smalling.

Smalling is described as 5’6, 230 pounds, with grey hair, and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue plaid flannel shirt, a retired Air Force ball cap, and cowboy boots.

Smalling was last seen Friday, May 12, near Kentucky Avenue and High School Road. It is reported that Smalling suffers from dementia and may need medical attention. He is believed to be driving his gray Ford F-150 with the license plate number TK435NME.

A gray Ford F-150. The same model that Rondal Smalling drives. (Photo provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

If located, please contact the IMPD Missing Persons, Detective E. Parrish, at 317-327-6160. If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).